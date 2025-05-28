Living on the lake: How are fires fought with no road access?

WOLF CREEK — Living somewhere remote is a Montana dream for some people, but what does that mean when it comes to fire season when remote means little to no access to traditional firefighting equipment?

How are fires fought if there is no road access?

Cruising around Holter Lake, Rocky Infanger can point out areas where fires happened years ago; he is the fire chief for the Wolf Creek-Craig Fire Service Area.

"You've got one thing, and that's to save lives and properties," he said.

There are around 150 structures on the Beartooth roadside of the lake, and the other side, which has no road access, has nearly 100 structures.

How they fight these fires is not necessarily different, but the timing – from when they get to the boat launch to when they get out to where they need to go - makes the most significant impact.

"We need to get people to the boats, we need to get them on the boats, we need to get the boats across the lake," Infanger said. "Once we get there, it's probably about 15 minutes to 20 minutes to get across the lake to where these structures are."

The fire service has two boats with pumps that use lake water for fighting fires and they also have portable water and foam pumps.

One boat is in the water at all times from Memorial Day to about the middle of September, while the other is stored near the lake.

Infanger said, "The one boat will pump up to 350 gallons per minute, the other one about 250 gallons per minute."

The Holter Lake area has various jurisdictions, including private properties, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, and the Bureau of Land Management.

While certain areas might be the responsibility of specific agencies, they'll work together when needed – whether by truck, boat, or helicopter.

"[There's] one goal in mind: to stop whatever's happening and get it contained," said Infanger.

He says taking action is the best way for folks with no road access to keep their loved ones and property safe during a fire.

"Waiting until something happens is not the time," he said. "You need to be prepared. You need to have a plan. You need to know what you're going to do. Most people [who] live along the lake thinks, 'Well, there's all this water; it's not a problem.' It can be a problem."