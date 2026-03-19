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Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Glacier County

Fatal Crash
MTN News
Fatal Crash
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GREAT FALLS — A man died after he was hit by a pickup truck in Glacier County on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

It happened at about 4:15 a.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 41-year old man from Browning was "laying in the eastbound lane" of traffic when he was hit by a pickup truck.

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The man died at the scene; his name has not yet been released.

The MHP says the driver of the pickup truck failed to remain at the scene; the report does not indicate if the driver has been identified.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

We will update you if we get more information.

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