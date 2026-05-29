Man dies after incident in Flathead River

MISSOULA — The Lake County Sheriff's Office says a 48-year-old Polson man drowned in the Flathead River near Riverside Park on May 22, 2026.

At about 3:50 p.m., Lake County dispatch received a report of a person drowning in the river.

Authorities said bystanders and first responders quickly found the man and pulled him from the water, where lifesaving efforts were performed.

The man was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was later declared dead.

He was identified as Joshua Pierre.

His body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office expressed condolences to Pierre’s family and friends.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.