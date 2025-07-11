Man dies after steep fall in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — A man died in Glacier National Park on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, after he fell while descending a steep, off-trail climbing route from the west face of Mount Gould.

The man has been identified as 42-year old Brian Astle of Provo, Utah.

Glacier National Park said in a news release that at about 5:54 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers received a report of a person who had fallen from Mount Gould above the Highline Trail.

Park rangers worked with ALERT and Two Bear Air helicopters to locate Astle.

To safely recover the body, recovery was postponed until Thursday morning.

On Thursday, at about 10 am, Two Bear Air recovered the man's body, which was then taken to the Flathead County Coroner.

Mount Gould stands at 9,557 feet, making it the highest point along the Garden Wall in Glacier National Park.

We will update you if we get more information.

