Man found dead in Bozeman hot tub

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, the Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office along with the Bozeman Police Department investigated a fatal incident involving a man at the 19th and Graf apartment homes at 3001 South 21st Avenue.

A news release says they found a man deceased in a hot tub.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Justin Huggins of Bozeman.

The Sheriff's Office says that Huggins was in the hot tub alone, and that intoxication is suspected to have contributed to his death.

Cause and manner of death are pending until autopsy results are available.

Sheriff Springer thanked all the apartment residents that assisted in life-saving efforts.

We will update you if we get more information.