Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Person reportedly drowned in Lewis & Clark County

Craig Montana map
MTN News
Craig Montana map
Posted
and last updated

A person reportedly drowned near Craig in Lewis & Clark County on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Dispatchers got a call at around 5:20 p.m. about a missing kayaker

Twenty minutes later, a fishing guiide and clients found the kayak and a body in the water.

The identity of the person has not yet been released.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks wardens were in the area and responded first.

Other responding agencies included Wolf Creek, Craig Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office, and St. Peters Ambulance.

While law enforcement officials say it appears the kayaker drowned, the cause and manner of death are still being investigated.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING
Obituary: Harvey Bernard Forrest, Jr. Charging grizzly bear shot near Choteau Investigation after Hingham 'shelter in place' order 'Bar Fairies' land in Great Falls

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App