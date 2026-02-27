Man sentenced for assaulting Lewis & Clark County Sheriff

HELENA — Skyler Ittner, the man accused of punching Sheriff Leo Dutton at the Last Chance Stampede in 2024, was sentenced today for the altercation after charges were amended, and he changed his plea.

Ittner appeared in state district court before Judge Kathy Seeley and pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment.

Man accused of assaulting Lewis and Clark County Sheriff changes plea

Ittner was accused of being disorderly at the 2024 Last Chance Stampede at the county fairgrounds. According to court documents, he was arguing with one of the fair vendors and refusing to leave after being asked multiple times.

Sheriff Dutton ultimately approached Ittner and asked him to leave. When Ittner again refused, the sheriff used his body to push Ittner away from the booth.

Ittner allegedly stepped into the sheriff, and the altercation began, with both men going to the ground.

Deputies stepped in to detain Ittner, but while the sheriff was on the ground, Ittner allegedly punched Dutton, causing noticeable swelling.

Ittner was first charged with felony assault on a peace officer and went to trial for it in May of last year. That trial ended in a hung jury.

On Thursday, prosecutors amended the charge to felony criminal endangerment, a lesser charge. Ittner pleaded guilty, and Judge Kathy Seeley accepted the plea.

Seeley gave Ittner a three-year deferred sentence with no early termination. Ittner will need to complete all probation requirements, pay court fees, and remain law-abiding.

If he doesn't, the judge may sentence him for the felony criminal endangerment charge, which is punishable by up to 10 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine.

