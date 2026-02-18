Sheriff releases name of man who died after being hit by a train

(UPDATE, FEBRUARY 18) Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short has identified the victim as 64-year-old Clinton Leroy Pulver of Libby.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 10:44 p.m. after receiving a report of a person struck by a train and found a deceased male on the tracks.

BNSF employees told investigators the man had been sitting on the tracks facing away from the oncoming train.

The crew was unable to stop the train in time, and the man was hit by the train and died.

(1st REPORT, JANUARY 20) The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who died after being hit by a train north of Libby on Monday, January 19, 2026.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 10:44 p.m. after receiving a report of a person struck by a train; they found a deceased male on the tracks.

BNSF employees told investigators the man had been sitting on the tracks facing away from the oncoming train. The crew was unable to stop the train in time, and the man was hit and died at the scene.

No identification was found on the victim, prompting authorities to ask for public assistance in determining his identity.

The man is white, about 60 years of age or older, standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall with a medium build. He had a scruffy salt-and-pepper colored beard measuring approximately 2 to 3 inches in length.

He was wearing an oversized blue coat, an orange Carhartt shirt, and black Army-style combat boots, approximately size 11. He was also wearing a leather belt with an "ASARCO" belt buckle.

The Sheriff's Office is asking members of the public to check on friends, family members, and acquaintances who may be unaccounted for and fit this description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 406-293-4112 (extension #5).

