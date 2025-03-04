HELENA — The Montana Department of Transportation is taking public comment on a proposed plan to remove the Old Toston Bridge in Broadwater County. The proposed work includes removing the deck, the superstructure, and the piers in the Missouri River.

MDT proposes removal of historic Toston Bridge

The historic steel truss bridge, which spans 525 feet, crosses the Missouri River on the Highway 287 bypass. It was completed in 1920 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.

Other than occasional replacements to the timber deck, the rest of the bridge is unchanged from its original construction.

The structure has been closed to the public since 2022. Rising water levels were initially cited as the reason for a precautionary closure, but the bridge has remained closed to all traffic since then.

Over the years, Toston residents have expressed concerns that officials want to remove the historic bridge which many see as an icon of the community.

Comments on the proposal may be submitted online by clicking here, or in writing to the Montana Department of Transportation, Butte office, PO Box 3068, Butte, MT 59702-3068. Please note that comments are for project UPN 10557000.

People can call Butte District Preconstruction Engineer Brandon Jones at 406-494-9622 with questions or comments about the project.