Mechanical horse is making horsemanship more accessible

BOZEMAN — Horses have long been known for their therapeutic benefits. But not everyone is entirely comfortable getting on a live animal. So, that’s where innovation has come in at Eagle Mount in Bozeman.

Whether you’re a 15-year-old who lost their legs to cancer, or an adult with a complex disability, we just want to make sure we can deliver fantastic experiences here at Eagle Mount," says Kevin Sylvester, executive director at Eagle Mount.

Watch the video:

Meet Blackjack: the mechanical horse making horsemanship more accessible

Eagle Mount is a Montana nonprofit committed to providing alternative, therapeutic recreational opportunities.

"And this piece of equipment is one step closer to making sure places and spaces are accessible to anyone who wants to join us," says Sylvester.

Montana’s very first Racewood dressage mechanical horse has joined the ranks of Eagle Mount’s horsemanship program.

Program director, Claire Brunner, explains, "Specifically designed for people with disabilities—it gives feedback about your balance, the pressure you’re using on the horse, even your rein usage."

Brunner says equine therapy can have many physical and emotional benefits.

"The movement of the equine simulates a walking movement. That can loosen up your hips and also give people that input to help them with walking," she says.

But getting on a real horse can be a nerve-racking task—so Blackjack the mechanical horse gives participants a chance to build skill and confidence.

"We can be right here with them as they’re going through any sort of experiences on this horse, and then they can build that confidence to start interacting with a live horse," says Brunner.

Eagle Mount says they’re still working through the logistics of training with Blackjack and hope to have the horse up and galloping by fall.