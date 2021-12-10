Meet ZooMontana's ball python (video)

MISSOULA — We talked with Jeff "The Nature Guy" Ewelt, the director of ZooMontana, to learn more about the zoo's ball python - Harry.

Harry is the oldest animal at ZooMontana and has been a long-time ambassador within the Zoo's education department. He was born at Busch Gardens in Florida and came to ZooMontana in 1994.

Also known as royal pythons, these snakes are found in the grasslands and open forests of West and Central Africa. They are known for the protective mechanism of “balling,” where they form a tight ball with the head at the center in response to threats, earning them their common name of “ball python."

ZooMontana cares for more than 80 animals of 56 species, including Amur Tigers, Grizzly Bear, Wolverine, River Otters, Takin, and Canada Lynx, among others, most of which are rescues.

As one of the few Zoological parks in the country that does not receive public tax support, ZooMontana raises operating funds through admissions, memberships, events, and private contributions.