Meet ZooMontana's tree frog

MISSOULA — We talked with Jeff Ewelt, the director of ZooMontana, to learn more about the zoo's resident tree frog.

We introduce you to an amphibian that is the subject of research that has led to advancements in mechanical sciences.

ZooMontana cares for more than 80 animals of 56 species, including Amur Tigers, Grizzly Bear, Wolverine, River Otters, Takin, and Canada Lynx, among others, most of which are rescues.

As one of the few Zoological parks in the country that does not receive public tax support, ZooMontana raises operating funds through admissions, memberships, events, and private contributions.

Click here to learn more about ZooMontana, which is located off the I-90 Zoo Drive exit in Billings.



