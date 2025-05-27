Free Cycles, a Missoula community staple, is currently engaged in a fundraising campaign.

“This work is about community coming together, fixing bikes, reusing, recycling, environmental stewardship, participating in community life,” said Free Cycles director Bob Giordano.

Watch the full story:

Missoula's Free Cycles raising $800K to pay off its mortgage

The nonprofit is currently raising $800,000 to pay off the mortgage on its property, with the goal of providing a vital community resource for years to come.

“We want to raise $800,000 in the next year to pay off the debt on this property and ensure we can stay here and keep doing the things we love and that we think the community really loves,” Giordano said.

Giordano — who is one of the founding members and has been a part of Free Cycles since 1996 — has been helping further Free Cycles Mission since the beginning.

“We strive to improve the city with putting more people on bikes and making people feel a part of the community. We wanna lower pollution, lower the need to drive everywhere all the time. That really hurts community, the planet, and people,” Giordano said.

If you live in Missoula, there’s a good chance that you have heard of Free Cycles — not only is it a community staple, it also reaches community members from all walks of life.

“There are rich people that come in. There are unhoused people that come in. There are people that don't have a penny to their name. There are people that are so excited about community and reusing and recycling, and it's heartwarming to have everyone mixing together and thinking and talking and working together,” Giordano said.

Giordano said that even if you are unable to donate, there are other ways you can help further Free Cycle’s mission.

“The community can give us their extra bikes. The community can come and volunteer. The community can bring us extra tools. The community can spread the word. The community can walk and bike more often," Giordano said.

If you’re interested in donating to Free Cycles, head to the Free Cycles website.

