Montana artist creates 'wooly mammoth' for Burning Man

MTN News
In the video below, Cassidy Powers talks with Clinton Lesh of Belgrade, who created a massive metal sculpture of a wooly mammoth which was recently displayed at the Burning Man festival.

Montana-made 'wooly mammoth' debuts at Burning Man

Burning Man is an annual art festival held in the desert of Nevada, drawing thousands of free spirits and many artists who specialize in over-the-top sculptures.

Last year, Lesh debuted his giant jackalope sculpture at Burning Man - watch the video:

Montana artist creates giant jackalope
