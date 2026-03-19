Montana schools are grappling with one of the most severe teacher shortages in the nation. According to state education officials, over half of Montana’s school districts reported difficulty filling positions last year, with rural communities suffering the most.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Montana faces teacher shortages, especially in rural schools

Towns like Cascade and Centerville are posting numerous openings, but districts are seeing far fewer applicants than in previous years.

Cascade Schools Principal Michael Wilson recalls a stark change: “Ten, 15 years ago, you know, pre-COVID, districts really were receiving probably a larger—we were definitely seeing a larger applicant pool than we are today. So, we're just seeing fewer applicants for single positions.”

Though Cascade is currently fully staffed, most districts struggle as teachers retire or leave the workforce.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction reported more than 300 teaching vacancies statewide at the start of this school year. According to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry, new teachers in the state typically start in the mid $30,000 range—among the lowest starting salaries nationwide.

Teacher burnout is also a growing concern.

Dean Jardee, President of the Montana Parent Teachers Association, highlights the pressures facing educators: “They're looking at all sorts of things, everything from how much does it cost to repair a building and deferred maintenance to mental health, to teacher pay, to teacher burnout. I think we have a big teacher burnout issue in our schools.”

The burden stretches beyond teaching. Educators are forced to manage building repairs, address student mental health concerns, and cover for unfilled positions.

When teachers leave, those remaining face increased workloads and stress.

Jardee emphasizes that teachers are professionals deserving the same trust as other experts: “I trust that my doctor has gone to the schooling and has the training, has resources they need to make the decisions for my health. … I think we need that same thing for our teachers and our school staff. They're the professionals.”

Education leaders and advocates agree—addressing Montana’s teacher shortage will require more than just financial solutions. Experts say respect for the profession, support for mental health, and better resources are essential to solving the crisis.