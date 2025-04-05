Montanans will soon be able to have beer and wine delivered directly to their doorsteps thanks to House Bill 211, which was signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte on Thursday, April 3rd, 2025.

WATCH:

Montana greenlights third-party alcohol delivery

The legislation allows for third-party delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats to transport beer and wine from retailers to consumers – a move that’s being praised by businesses and convenience seekers alike.

Supporters of the bill say the change modernizes Montana’s liquor laws and creates more opportunities for businesses to reach customers.

“We're really excited about House bill 211,” said the NW DoorDash Senior Manager Anna Powell. “We took a pretty comprehensive look at how allowing third party alcohol delivery would impact the local economy. We know that it's been a great tool to support local businesses and dashers.”

The law is expected to boost sales for retailers and for delivery drivers. In a survery done in 2023, Doordash reported that dashers earned, on average, nearly 20% more on deliveries with alcohol compared to deliveries without.

“Our goal at DoorDash is to deliver alcohol in the safest and most responsible way possible. We've put in place industry-leading robust safety features that's designed to confirm that the customer is in fact over 21 before the dasher hands over any delivery, including alcohol.” Powell explained.

While the convenience is welcome for many, some are concerned about the potential downsides – especially then it comes to youth access and substance abuse.

“I think it’s important for parents to be aware of the accessibility this potentially brings as well as anyone drinking alcohol,” said Thomas Risburg, the Development Director for Alliance For Youth in Great Falls. “It’s important that this new freedom is paired with responsibility and education.”

The law includes provisions that require ID checks upon delivery and restrict deliveries to licensed hours, but critics argue that enforcement will be key.

The law goes into effect on January 1st, 2026, and Montana residents are encouraged to drink responsibly.

The summary of HB 211:

AN ACT ALLOWING OFF-PREMISES BEER AND WINE LICENSES TO DELIVER BEER AND TABLE WINE; CREATING A THIRD-PARTY DELIVERY LICENSE FOR ALCOHOL; ALLOWING AN OFF-PREMISES RETAIL LICENSEE TO HAVE A THIRD-PARTY DELIVERY LICENSEE DELIVER BEER OR TABLE WINE; REQUIRING THE SALE OF ALCOHOL TO THE END CONSUMER; PROVIDING LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS; PROVIDING REQUIREMENTS FOR THE THIRD-PARTY DELIVERY LICENSEE; REVISING LAWS RELATING TO RESPONSIBLE SERVER TRAINING; PROVIDING FOR LICENSING BY THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; PROVIDING FOR PAYMENT OF A FEE; PROVIDING RULEMAKING AUTHORITY; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS

Click here to read the full text.