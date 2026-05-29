Montana malls targeted by bomb threats

At least two shopping malls in Montana were affected by bomb threats on Friday, May 29, 2026.

The first one happened in Bozeman, where the police department said that at about 11:41 a.m., the Gallatin Valley Mall received a phoned-in bomb threat that sounded like a recording. Police officers responded and evacuated the mall.

Officers, detectives, and the explosives K-9 unit carried out a search of the premises.

Nothing suspicious was found during the search, and there is no apparent threat to the public, according to the agency.

The second one was at Rimrock Mall in Billings. The Billings Police Department said just before 1 p.m. that officers responded to the mall for a reported bomb threat.

The mall was evacuated prior to law enforcement being notified.

At about 2 p.m., the police department said that after a thorough investigation and with the help of several other agencies, the threat was determined to have been a hoax.

At this point, there is no word on whether investigators have been able to identify any suspects.

We will update you if we get more information.