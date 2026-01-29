Eric Robbins of Kalispell is living out a bucket list dream, appearing on the popular game show "Wheel of Fortune," following an incredible health recovery story.

Madie Keifer reports - watch the video:

Montana man set to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'

"I grew up watching Wheel of Fortune with my sweet old mama and I remember her and I sitting there when I was 8, 9, 10 years old all the way through junior high and high school. Who would've thought that here I am all these years later and just had this great opportunity to be on the show, super honored," Robbins said.

Seven years ago, this opportunity seemed impossible for Robbins after a health scare changed his life during what was supposed to be a routine doctor's visit.

"I went into my doctor's office for a routine physical, really had a life-changing moment. My doctor came in and said forget the physical, I need you to surrender your car keys under Montana state law because I'm surprised you're not having a stroke," Robbins said.

The diagnosis gave Robbins the motivation he needed to completely change his lifestyle.

"It gave me the ultimatum that if you don't make radical change in your life over the next three to five years, somebody else is going to walk your daughters down the aisle for their wedding one day soon," Robbins said.

Robbins lost 100 pounds and began pursuing new dreams, including stints on American Ninja Warrior. He then landed the opportunity to film Wheel of Fortune in Autumn 2025.

"This is the coolest thing ever, Ryan Seacrest is interviewing me, what? That's pretty awesome," Robbins said.

Through this experience, Robbins is excited to represent Kalispell on a national scale.

"I'm just a local just like anybody else and yet when we dream big, and we do the action to make things happen, you can accomplish great things," Robbins said.

The episode will air Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. on KRTV.