May is Mental Health Awareness Month—a chance to highlight stories of struggle, support, and hope, and to remind us that recovery is possible, and no one has to face it alone.

“I've struggled with mental health my whole life. The first time I was inpatient, I was 16, and it was really scary,” recalls Rosie Kuska, a peer recovery coach and care coordinator.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Montanans share journeys of hope during Mental Health Awareness Month

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, about one in five Montana adults experience a mental illness each year. For many, that means time in treatment facilities or inpatient care—an experience that can be daunting at any age.

“I was inpatient again when I was 18, and that was a very different experience as an adult. It was scary. You're in a room with a bunch of people you've never met, and you don't get introduced. You're just there,” Kuska adds.

In Montana, with its wide open spaces and rural communities, struggling with mental health can feel especially isolating. But reaching out for help remains the most important first step—one advocates say is becoming easier.

“You know, I never really thought there was a way out. I thought that because of the diagnoses I have, I was just going to be stuck, you know, struggling for the rest of my life,” says peer support specialist Chantel Block.

Today, Montana residents have more mental health resources than ever before, including local crisis hotlines, telehealth counseling, and expanding peer support, which are particularly vital for those in rural areas.

“I'm a completely different person simply because someone was willing to put in the effort and be there for me. And, you know, show me that I am bigger than just the words on paper that somebody put down,” Block explains.

Having support—from professionals, friends, or family—can change lives. And the increased dialogue around mental health is opening doors for more people to share their stories and seek out help.

“It makes me happy, that people have more options now. My grandpa struggled with mental health like for the longest time, and there just was not a lot of resources,” Kuska says.

“It gives me hope for the future generations. You know,” adds Block.

If you or someone you know needs help, resources are available. Call or text 988, or reach out to a counselor, local clinic, or crisis line.