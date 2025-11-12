GREAT FALLS — Luc Swensson, a public speaker and former Montana resident, is coming to Big Sky Country as part of his "Imagine, Believe, Achieve" tour. Swensson has traveled the country, speaking to approximately 80,000 children about anti-bullying, mental health awareness, and the development of personal strength.

Motivational speaker Luc Swensson returns to Montana for assembly tour

From November 17th to November 21st, he will deliver his message of hope and perseverance to communities across Montana through nine school assemblies and three public events.

“It’s a message about showing these kids that there’s so much more to their life than they may think,” Swensson said. “No matter what you go through, no matter how difficult it is, there is always something that can get you through it — and there are always people there to help. Especially now, I know that so many students struggle with the fact they feel like they have nobody.”

All public activities will begin at 6:30 p.m., including the November 18th Choteau Community Presentation at Clair Hodgkins Auditorium; November 19th, 6:30 p.m. at the Shelby Roxy Theatre; and November 20th, 6:30 p.m. at the Conrad Orpheum Theatre.

Swensson also expressed gratitude to the state of Montana for helping shape his life and message.

Click here to visit his website for more information.



In 2020, Swensson was one of KRTV's annual "Five Under 35" honorees - watch: