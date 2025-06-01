Watch Now
New fitness center for seniors opens in Livingston

LIVINGSTON — The Park County Senior Center on Friday officially opened its new fitness facility. Garrick Fulmer Faust, utilizing his dual expertise in fitness and carpentry, dedicated the last year and a half to transforming the basement into a modern fitness center.

The design incorporates historical elements from the greater Montana community, such as the beautiful distressed wood he sourced from the upper observation deck of Old Faithful.

Take a tour of the new center:

Park County Senior Center opens fitness facility

