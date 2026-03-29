GREAT FALLS — Thousands of people participated in "No Kings" rallies across Montana on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The protest was one of an estimated 3,300 "No Kings" events worldwide.

Protesters held signs with messages opposing President Trump, his administration, ICE, and the war in Iran.

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'No Kings' rallies held across Montana

Demonstrators said they believe showing up in large numbers will force the administration to listen, hoping their voices will help create change in the current climate of the country.

In Great Falls, hundreds of people turned out in front of the federal court house and lined the Central Avenue (1st Avenue North) bridge.

In Havre, participants waved signs and chanted as they stood shoulder to shoulder along First Street West.



Organizers of the Helena rally originally planned to move it to the sidewalks in front of the Capitol; they were initially denied a permit to use the flag plaza after state leaders changed their policy for weekend events on the Capitol grounds.

But last week, the state agreed to waive those change, so the event took place as originally planned.

In Missoula, demonstrators marched down Higgins Avenue to Caras Park.

In Whitefish, participants marched through downtown before finishing at Depot Park.

In Butte, protester Debra Brown said, "I want to see a little more civility, dignity, common sense and less squandering of taxpayer money."

According to organizers, the protest in Bozeman brought out an estimated 8,000 to 9,000 people.