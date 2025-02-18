MTN News has tried contacting BNSF to get more information about Sunday’s train derailment in northeastern Montana; as of Monday evening, we have not received a response.

No update from BNSF on train derailment in Montana

The derailment of 12 freight cars happened at around 7am Sunday.

It happened near Poplar, about 60 miles east of Glasgow. This is a very rural area with a population of about 800 people.

As of now, we do not know specifially what the train was hauling. Officials have only said it was “mixed freight.”

We know it was very cold at the time of the incident, with temperatures well below zero. No word if this or other conditions played a part.

The open railway map doesn't show any closures, and BNSF said it did expect to have the line open earlier this morning.