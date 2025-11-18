GREAET FALLS — The collection season for Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, officially kicked off Monday as nearly 5,000 drop-off locations open across the country including several here in Montana.

From now through November 24, individuals, families, schools, and community groups across Montana can pack a shoe box gift filled with toys, school supplies, and personal care items for children in need around the world.

'Operation Christmas Child' collection week gets underway

For more than 30 years, Operation Christmas Child has delivered these shoe boxes to over 150 countries for children facing poverty, war, natural disasters, and other hardship. This year, the organization hopes communities across Montana will help contribute toward its global goal of reaching 12 million children in 2025.

Roxann Petzold, a Great Falls Volunteer Area Coordinator for North Central Montana, said the effort continues to grow because the mission resonates deeply with local families.

“Kids are the same no matter where they're at or what language they speak,” Petzold said. “It's our way of connecting, a little gift from strangers across the world to children.”

Petzold says the project’s longevity comes from its simplicity—and its impact.

“We don't think about these things, toothbrushes, hair brushes, they're common to us. We take them for granted, and we don't realize how much those simple little things mean to children,” she explained.

Operation Christmas Child works with local churches across the globe to distribute boxes, including several Montana churches serving as drop-off locations. One of those is Victory Church in Great Falls, a long-time partner.

Petzold says this week is the perfect opportunity for anyone who wants to make a difference, no matter how small.

“Last year, we had over 2000 shoe boxes in Great Falls, the Great Falls region. It’s wonderful to see how much people can come together. It’s the spirit of Christmas.”

North Central MT local drop off sites:



Great Falls - Victory Church Great Falls

Cascade - First Baptist Church

Shelby - New Life Community Church

Havre - Community Alliance Church

Malta - Elim Lutheran Church

Glasgow - Glasgow Evangelical Church

For a full search of drop off locations, click here.