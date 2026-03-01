Pedestrian hit by train in Billings

BILLINGS — Authorities responded to an incident involving a pedestrian being hit by a train on Saturday near Laurel Road and Parkway Lane, according to the Billings Police Department.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. Police, Billings Fire Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, and train officials were on scene investigating the incident.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Westbound traffic on Laurel Road was reduced to one lane during the investigation, but has now been reopened.

At this point, there is no word on the condition of the person who was hit.

We will update you if we get more information.