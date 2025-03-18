2 people arrested after standoff in Kalispell

(UPDATE) The situation has been resolved with no reported injuries, and two people have been arrested.

The Kalispell Police Department says that Patricia Marie Holcomb, 57 years old, was taken into custody on a US Marshals Service arrest warrant.

She is also facing charges of obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Arnold W. Deans, 52, was taken into custody for a previously-issued arrest warrant.

Holcomb and Deans were taken to the Flathead County Detention Center.



(1st REPORT) Law enforcement officers are at the scene of a standoff in Kalispell on Tuesday, March 18.

The Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team responded to the incident in the area of 10th Avenue West and Seventh Street West.

Person involved in standoff with law enforcement in Kalispell

Agencies involved include the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and the Kalispell Police Department.

A person is currently barricaded inside a building; we do not know at this point if the person is armed.

The Kalispell Police Department says that the situation is contained, but people are asked to avoid the area.

Schools in the vicinity have been notified, and no disruptions are expected at this time, according to police.

There is no word on what triggered the standoff.

We will update you if we get more information.