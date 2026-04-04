Pondera County libraries up for a continuation levy vote

CONRAD — Voters in Pondera County will decide whether to extend a dedicated library levy during the primary election in June.

The $420,000 levy helps fund the Conrad and Valier public libraries. The tax has helped fund the libraries since 2002. If passed, the levy will extend for the next eight years.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video:

Pondera County Library Levy

"The public libraries, currently operate with more than 90% of our operating revenue coming from this dedicated library levy," said Conrad Public Library director Tiffany Christensen.

"What we found out was that that would cost the average homeowner about $35 a year," Christensen said.

"We're not asking for more money or a larger portion of a percentage of money from our,our community. It's the same one that they have been, they've been supporting the library with for the past several decades," Christensen said.

Conrad resident Bonnie Hjelm said the tax is a small price to pay for a service that benefits the entire community.

"For that $35 a year, we have so many programs, free programs and services and,opportunities. The there's something for everyone through the library from the young, young children all the way up to the adults," Hjelm said.

Hjelm said it would be devastating if the levy does not pass.

"We would not only lose all of the extra programming and services, but we'd I think our regular services would also be cut, and our libraries too important to our community and to lose that," Hjelm said.

