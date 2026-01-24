Protest in Missoula against ICE actions in Minneapolis

MISSOULA — Protests continue nationwide against ICE as immigration crackdowns continue in Minnesota. A crowd gathered in Missoula to stand with those protesting in Minneapolis.

Missoula solidarity protest supports Minneapolis immigration demonstrations

"We have to stand up against the authoritarian trends that are going on," Missoula resident Joyce Westerbur said.

While Montana and Minnesota aren't close in proximity, those protesting in Missoula say they are outraged by the tactics they've seen be used by ICE in Minneapolis.

"They're out of control and they're terrorizing peaceful communities, and it won't stop with Minneapolis," Westerbur told MTN.

"ICE is violating all sorts of laws. Fourth Amendment, due process. It's terrible what happened in Minnesota, and I feel very badly about that," Missoula resident Tony Davis shared.

Many showed up mid-day Friday to highlight their frustration with the Trump administration's actions.

"Are we great yet? I'm just embarrassed," Davis stated.

Protesters also spoke on what they'd like to see change.

"I don't want people on the ground in masks that are coming and stealing people off the streets, stealing children. I want to see reform that isn't around a dangerous language of people being illegal aliens, criminals. If this is an actual issue, we should be changing the immigration laws to be more accessible," Stevensville resident Jennifer Rokosth explained.

Protesters note they there is power in coming together and through it they hope to shift what they call a dangerous paradigm.

"We're not going to back down and we're going to support our neighbors no matter who they are, no matter what they look like," Rokosth said.

Police were around at the protest, yet there was no hostility.

MTN did not see any counter protesters.