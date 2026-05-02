For many Montanans living in rural communities, accessing specialized healthcare isn’t as simple as booking an appointment. It can mean hours on the road to cities like Great Falls. But a growing outreach effort from health care like Benefis Health System is changing that reality by bringing providers directly to patients.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Providers travel to bring specialty care to Montana communities

Instead of requiring long-distance travel, Benefis doctors and advanced practice providers are hitting the road, delivering care in towns across North Central Montana. The goal: reduce barriers to access and ensure patients receive timely treatment closer to home.

“In this geographic area, sometimes some of the more medically complex children are seen by pediatricians,” said pediatrician Rachel Amthor. “It can be an opportunity to try to reach some children with medical complexity who do live in a rural area.”

That access can be especially impactful for young patients. In some communities, clinics are located near schools, allowing children to attend appointments without missing an entire day of class.

“There’s very much a community atmosphere with the clinic,” Amthor said. “I’ll have some patients walk from school during the day to come to their checkup and then walk back. They don’t have to miss a lot of school because everything is so close.”

But for many adults, particularly those working in agriculture, traveling for care can be a major obstacle.

“They either have to arrange transportation or they don’t drive at all—it’s an ordeal,” said Elizabeth O’Connor, a cardiothoracic nurse practitioner. “Some of our patients travel for a whole day to get here and back, or they have to spend the night. A lot of farmers and ranchers just can’t leave their property for that long.”

By bringing services into rural towns, providers can catch health issues earlier and make critical adjustments before conditions worsen.

“We’re able to make some simple adjustments in their medications that may prevent heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, admissions,” O’Connor said. “Providing access can certainly improve—if not longevity—the quality of their life.”

Benefis’ outreach clinics now serve a wide range of communities, offering specialty care that would otherwise require travel:

Choteau: Cardiology, OBGYN, Podiatry, Pediatrics

Fort Benton: Pediatrics, Cardiology, Podiatry, Dietician/Nutrition services, Diabetes Education, Functional Medicine and Hormone Replacement Therapy

Conrad: Cardiology

Cut Bank: Women’s Health

Havre: Nephrology and Neurology

Rocky Boy: Women’s Health and Nephrology

Shelby: Orthopedics

White Sulphur Springs: Women’s health

Lewistown: Orthopedics and Dermatology

Browning: Nephrology

Many of these services are critical for managing chronic conditions, ranging from heart disease to kidney disorders, where consistent follow-up care can significantly impact outcomes.

For providers like Amthor, the outreach effort is deeply personal.

“I became a pediatrician because I wanted to treat kids in underserved areas,” she said. “I was not expecting to be working in rural Montana, but that has been different and very good.”

As the program continues to grow, Benefis leaders say they hope to expand services even further, reaching more communities and reducing healthcare disparities across the state.

In places where distance has long defined access, these traveling clinics are helping ensure that quality care is no longer out of reach, but right down the road.

