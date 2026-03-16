Rapid temperature swings take a toll on vehicles in Montana

As temperatures in Montana change quickly this season, many drivers are finding out just how much these swings can impact their vehicles. Tire shop managers and auto experts say paying attention now can prevent bigger headaches as spring approaches.

Standing beside a car, Mark Baune, store manager at Gills Point S Tire & Auto Service, explains, “With tires, of course, that's my business. If you don't have the right tires on or aren’t paying attention, you can slip into the ditch or spin circles or just get stuck.”

Most Montanans know reliable winter tires can make all the difference. However, rapidly shifting temperatures cause the air in your tires to expand and contract. Tire experts note that for every 10-degree drop in temperature, tire pressure can decrease by about 1 PSI—which means under-inflated tires and less grip on icy or snowy roads. Likewise, sudden warm-ups can lead to over-inflation, affecting handling and tire wear.

Weather shifts aren’t the only concern on the road. “All the stuff that they're putting on the road so we don't slip and slide is corrosive. We wash the undercarriage all the time because when we get it up on our front-end rack, everything's rusty. You can't move stuff,” Baune says.

Road crews use salt and chemicals like magnesium chloride to melt snow and ice, but these treatments can be highly corrosive. When mixed with water and sand, they stick to your vehicle’s undercarriage and metal parts, speeding up the rusting process. Brakes, exhaust systems, and suspension components are especially vulnerable if these materials aren't cleaned off regularly.

"It's really slimy. It just sticks to everything. As it sticks and it corrodes, it starts rust,” Baune adds.

Temperature extremes also affect more than just tires and metal components. Engine fluids like antifreeze and oil can thicken in cold weather and become thinner when it’s warm, impacting both performance and protection. Batteries also work harder in the cold, leading to more failures. Even suspension parts can suffer, as rubber bushings and seals become brittle and are more likely to fail.

According to AAA, Montana recorded 1,277 roadside service events from the start of winter through March 11, 2026—covering everything from dead batteries to flat tires. The good news? That’s down over 5% from last year, a sign that local drivers are adopting safer habits.

Routine checks—like monitoring tire pressure, washing your vehicle’s undercarriage, and keeping up with fluid changes—can extend your car’s life and keep you safer during Montana’s unpredictable weather.