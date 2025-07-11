Rattlesnake sightings on the rise as weather heats up

HELENA — As more people are getting out to enjoy the summer heat and enjoy Montana’s great outdoors, it is important to be aware of the dangers on and off the trails.

Watch for rattlesnakes when outdoors in Montana

“There are problems with snakes sometimes,” said Mike Bauernfeind, a former Helena resident.

Bauernfeind is no stranger to rattlesnakes—he used to spray weeds for the county and often ran into the venomous threat.

He practices the same caution on the trails as he did in his job.

“You really had to be careful and keep your eyes peeled,” Bauernfeind said.

During a rattlesnake encounter, it is important to stay calm and maintain a safe distance with no sudden movements.

Also, wear sturdy footwear and long pants. If you do run into a snake, try to avoid provoking it and keep your pets leashed.

Most times, these encounters are avoidable by staying on the trail.

It is not just yourself you need to worry about, keep your pet's safety in mind too.

“Especially with a pet because he is not afraid of snakes and bees and stuff like that, so really have to watch out for him as well,” Bauernfeind said about his dog, Biscuit.

Izabella Stanger also hits the trails around Helena with her dog Gypsy and works as a team to stay safe.

“Just paying close attention," Stanger said. "I feel like dogs kind of know too if there is wildlife, so just staying back and letting them be.”

With rattlesnake sightings and warnings going up on trails in the area, awareness is key.

"We just have to exercise caution and be careful where we walk initially and the whole time,” Bauernfeind said.

Always alert others if you have seen a rattlesnake in the area.

According to Montana State University , the following types of snakes can be found in Montana:

The Western rattlesnake (sometimes called a prairie rattlesnake) is Montana's only venomous snake. It has a triangular head, blunt nose, narrow neck, stout body and a tail that ends in a rattle. Rattlesnakes are found in most of Montana and are 15 to 60 inches long.



The rubber boa looks and feels like rubber. This small stout snake (12 to 18 inches long) has small eyes, a blunt tail and is distributed throughout western Montana.



The racer is a long (20- to 65-inch), slender snake found throughout Montana. The belly is whitish to pale yellow with the back of adults varying from greenish grey to brown or blue.



The Western hognose snake is heavy-bodied and can reach 32 inches long. It has an upturned nose and its back is yellowish to gray-brown with three rows of dark brown blotches running longitudinally.



The milk snake is highly recognizable with a series of red-orange saddles or rings that are bordered by black rings and separated by white or yellow rings. This medium-sized, slender snake can reach lengths of 42 inches. It is rarely found in Montana.



The smooth green snake is rare in Montana and only reported in the far northeast. About 26 inches long as an adult, it is bright green in color above and whitish below.



The gopher snake or bull snake is very common in Montana. It can reach a length of seven feet and is readily identified by a series of large black or brown blotches that run down the back, and another series along the sides.



Montana has three garter snake species which can be identified by three yellow stripes running the length of the body. The stripes vary from yellow to orange-yellow to green-yellow along the back. The adults are 16 to 43 inches long and are found throughout the state.

You can find more information about snakes native to Montana here.

FWP also recommends using the Montana Natural Heritage Project's website or app from a safe distance as an entry tool for when you see wild snakes.