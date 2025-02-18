Red Ants Pants Music Festival announces 2025 performers

GREAT FALLS — The 14th Red Ants Pants Music Festival announced its 2025 festival lineup on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Headliners include Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Steve Earle and Reckless Kelly, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Brittney Spencer.

The Red Ants Pants Music Festival will be July 24 – 27, 2025, on the Jackson Ranch just outside of White Sulphur Springs.

The free Street Dance on Main Street kicks off the festival weekend on Thursday, July 24th, featuring Kalyn Beasley.

In addition, the Red Ants Pants Music Festival will feature 14 side stage performances along with Demo Area activities designed to teach, showcase, and celebrate traditional work skills.

“We are so excited about our 2025 lineup that we decided to release it earlier than ever this year. From GRAMMY award-winning Americana greats to some incredible rising stars, it’s an honor to bring folks together in the middle of Montana,” said festival producer Sarah Calhoun in a news release. “In addition to this incredible lineup, one thing that sets our festival apart is the mission behind the music. We want to thank Red Ants Pants Music Festival fans for their support as ticket sales help invest in the work of the Red Ants Pants Foundation to increase women’s leadership, support working family farms and ranches, and enrich rural communities.”

Named the “Montana Event of the Year” by the Montana Office of Tourism, the Red Ants Pants Music Festival is known for its lasting impact of mission-based work.

Thanks to past attendance at the festival, the Red Ants Pants Foundation has delivered more than $190,000 in community grants to more than 100 entities across Montana to support mission-driven work.

For more information, click here to visit the event website.

