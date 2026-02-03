Reward for info on illegally-introduced pike at Kalispell pond

KALISPELL — State wildlife officials are investigating the illegal introduction of a northern pike into Pine Grove Pond, a popular family fishing site in Kalispell.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) received a report of a pike caught at the pond in late fall, and biologists set lines to try to catch any possible pike this winter. One was caught on January 29, 2026.
FWP notes that the presence of a predatory species like northern pike poses a serious threat to the pond’s trout fishery and fishing opportunities.
Anglers are asked to kill and submit any northern pike or other non-native fish species caught in Pine Grove to FWP’s Kalispell office.
Pine Grove Pond is catch-and-release only for trout, except anglers 14 or younger may take 1 trout daily.
Anyone with possible information about the pike is encouraged to visit tipmont.mt.gov to provide details.
Reports may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Flathead Valley Trout Unlimited has also pledged an additional $2,000 in reward money, and Flathead Wildlife, Inc., has pledged $500.
Northern pike are non-native everywhere in Montana besides the Saskatchewan River drainage on the east side of Glacier National Park. All pike found west of the Continental Divide are the result of illegal introductions. In small waters like Pine Grove Pond, just a few pike can quickly wipe out a stocked fish population.
Pine Grove Pond is regularly stocked with rainbow and westslope cutthroat trout to promote recreational opportunities, making it a popular destination for anglers, especially youth. The pond is isolated from nearby waterbodies, which means the pike was illegally introduced.
“This is an extremely disappointing and damaging act,” said Mike Hensler, FWP regional fisheries manager in Kalispell. “Pine Grove Pond was built and managed as a place for kids and families to learn to fish and enjoy catching trout. Introducing pike could ruin that experience for everyone.”
FWP reminds the public that moving live fish from one body of water to another is illegal in Montana. Violators can face fines, loss of fishing privileges, and restitution costs for the damage caused.
Illegal fish introductions harm fisheries and have far-reaching effects. Once a nonnative species becomes established, it can permanently alter the balance of an ecosystem, displace native species, and reduce recreational opportunities.
“This is a reminder that one selfish act can erase years of conservation work and take away a special place for kids to fish,” said Dillon Tabish, FWP regional communication and education program manager.