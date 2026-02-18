Rock climber found dead in Ravalli County

The body of Richard Jeffrey McGowan of Missoula was found by search and rescue crews in the Sleeping Child drainage area on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

McGowan, 30 years old, was reported missing on Sunday.

U.S. Forest Service law enforcement found his vehicle earlier Tuesday, prompting an immediate response from the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office and Ravalli County Search & Rescue.

The operation involved drones and a helicopter from Malmstrom Air Force Base.

RCSO said searchers found McGowan at the base of a rock face, and preliminary investigation indicates he died from an accidental fall while rock climbing.

(1st REPORT, FEBRUARY 17) A search is underway in the Bitterroot for a Missoula man who was reported missing over the weekend.

Search and rescue crews are looking for Richard Jeff McGowan, who goes by Jeff, according to Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton.

Authorities were notified Sunday that McGowan was missing. His car was later found in a remote area south of Hamilton.

Helicopters and drones are being used to narrow the search location, which includes the Sleeping Child area. Search and rescue crews are also on the ground.

Reports indicate McGowan may have been attempting a day climb.

Anyone who has been in the Sleeping Child area over the last few days and saw someone hiking is asked to contact the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office at 406-363-3033.

