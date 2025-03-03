GREAT FALLS — Showdown Montana is still open until early April, and if you’re looking to make some money on the slopes rather than just ski, this may be the perfect time to join their team.

Showdown Montana looking for end of season employment

Showdown employed numerous J-1 Visa workers who are heading back to school, meaning positions are now open with the rental shop, lift operations, and much more.

Employee shuttles to and from Showdown are available from Great Falls, and employees get free lift tickets to other ski areas in Montana. Showdown is looking for enthusiastic employees, saying everything else can be trained.

Avery Patrick, Vice President and Marketing Director at Showdown Montana, said, “I personally think that March is like the most fun month at Showdown. There's just such fun spring skiing and a lot of fun events in the month of March, so we'd love to have some fun team members help us finish off our season.”

Showdown’s set closure date is April 6, but they are not opposed to staying open longer if the public’s desire to ski remains high.

