Showdown transitions from snow sports to summer events

NIEHART — Though the lifts have stopped turning and the kitchen at Showdown Montana is no longer buzzing with skiers, the mountain is still very much alive—and blanketed in snow.

WATCH:

Late-season snow at Showdown

“After we close every year, we take the next couple of days to shut down the mountain and get it ready for any kind of weather that might happen,” said Rickey Nash, Assistant General Manager at Showdown.

Following a recent spring storm, the mountain saw a surprising 18 inches of snow in some areas, including 12 inches in the parking lot. That unexpected dump caused some staff to turn back on their commute to work.

While the lodge feels eerily quiet in contrast to its winter hustle, it's far from dormant. The mountain is gearing up for summer events, including four weddings and several conferences.

Despite the season, Showdown is still drawing outdoor enthusiasts. Uphill travel remains allowed—at visitors’ own risk. “You’ll see people skiing up and skiing down while there's still snow,” Nash added. “There’s no patrol or emergency services, so be prepared.”

Showdown's trail system also remains active year-round, with snowmobile and cross-country trails in the winter, and hiking and biking options available throughout the summer.

So whether you're in it for powder or parties, Showdown still has something to offer—long after ski season ends.

Showdown is about 65 miles southeast of Great Falls; click here to visit the website.