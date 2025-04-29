Simpson the wolf has died at ZooMontana

BILLINGS — Officials at ZooMontana announced on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, that Simpson, a grey wolf rescued in 2020, has died.

The wolf was found abandoned by his pack near Condon, which is along the Swan River 80 miles north of Missoula, when he was around five weeks old. He was then brought to ZooMontana in June 2020.

Simpson was diagnosed with congenital hydrocephalus, which causes a buildup of fluid on the brain.

FROM JUNE 2024:

Beloved wolf at ZooMontana undergoes second brain surgery

He underwent surgeries to drain the fluid, which prolonged his life, but zoo officials noted a recent decline in his overall health and energy.



Zoo officials said that "surrounded by those who loved and cared for him most, Simpson was humanely euthanized."

They added: "His packmate, Onyx, now carries on as the sole member of our wolf pack. He will receive the utmost care and attention from our dedicated team as we move forward."