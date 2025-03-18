SLIPA funding helps Montana towns renovate infrastructure

GREAT FALLS — Funding from the State Local Infrastructure Partnership Act (SLIPA) is helping fund projects in towns all around Montana, both big and small.

Jodie Campbell, Financial Consultant for the Montana League of Cities & Towns, said, “House Bill 355 was passed in the 2023 legislature. It, allocated funds for communities across Montana to be able to either do replacements or repairs on existing facilities.”

Campbell explained that it did a lot for the town of Cascade, saying it helped update the bulk water fill station, add fencing at the town water system, and replace the water system at the baseball field.

Campbell said, “The baseball field is a big thing for our little league, and it's used all year long.”

The funding benefits small towns greatly, keeping vital resources updated.

Campbell said, “For smaller communities, any improvement is a good improvement. And being able to try to find that funding outside of their regular budgeting is always beneficial, because then you're saving that money and you can apply it to other projects.”

In Great Falls, Grant & Project Administrator Tom Hazen explains the money will be seen all around town.

Hazen said, “I think people are pretty satisfied with the projects we've chosen. You know, they're functional improvements that increase security and increase comfort for the entire community.”

Great Falls projects include updating the Mansfield Center seats, improving the Park & Recreation Department with a new parking lot, upgrading the animal shelter, updating the Civic Center elevator, and improving the police station front counter.

Hazen said, “We're trying to make that a little bit more efficient, a little bit more secure, and a couple other improvements to it.”

He compares upkeep of the city to upkeep of a house, making sure the little projects do not start to add up.

Hazen said, “These same principles apply to the city, and they apply to every municipality.”

Funding like this is important to towns in Montana, as it helps them keep their infrastructure up to date.