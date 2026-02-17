State of emergency on Blackfeet Reservation due to weather

GREAT FALLS — The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council has declared a state of emergency due to the onset of extreme cold temperatures and snow affecting the Blackfeet reservation.

The agency said on Tuesday afternoon that due to health and safety concerns related to the extreme weather conditions, the Council has taken action to open a warming shelter located at the Stick Game Arbor with warm meals, drinks, and place to rest.

Sarah Wolf-Tail Croff has been delegated as the Incident Commander for this emergency incident.

Please call Fire Cashe at 406-338-2938 for more information regarding transportation for warming shelter, food, or other cold weather emergency needs.