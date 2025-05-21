Staying safe: kayaking tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

GREAT FALLS — As the summer season kicks off, many Montanans are gearing up for water recreation — and kayaking remains one of the most accessible and peaceful ways to enjoy nature. But as Memorial Day approaches, safety experts are urging paddlers to be prepared before launching.

JAMES ROLIN TALKS WITH EXPERTS:

Boating safety stressed as summer approaches

Kayaking offers a safe way to get out into nature, but there are certainly some important things to know before getting out on the water. One of the most vital considerations: life jackets, also known as personal flotation devices (PFDs). While there are many types available, low-cut vests tend to be the most comfortable for kayakers who are seated for long periods.

A Reminder: Safety Is More Than Just a Vest

“The life vests Gary and I are wearing right now are inflatable life vests,” said Dan Redford, Vice Flotilla Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. “These are only considered life vests if they’re being worn.”In other words, having a life jacket on board isn’t enough — it must be worn to be effective, particularly for inflatable styles.

Montana’s Most Dangerous Boating Day

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Memorial Day is historically the most dangerous boating day of the year in the state.

“A lot of times, people just become complacent,” said Gary Herseim, Past Commander of the USCGA. “They don’t keep updating or following through on what they should do — like checking their fire extinguishers.”Boaters are also warned about hidden debris in the water and dangerously cold temperatures, which can pose a risk even if the air feels warm.

“Simply because people think, ‘Oh, it’s uncomfortable, I don’t want to wear it’ — and that’s when they get into trouble,” Herseim added.

Understanding Life Jacket Laws

Not only are there several types of life jackets available, there are also state laws regulating their use:



Children 12 and under must wear life vests while on a boat, unless it’s a vessel longer than 26 feet.

Adults in kayaks are strongly encouraged to wear PFDs, though it’s not strictly required.

Paddle boarders must carry a life vest with them at all times — even if they aren’t wearing it.

“They even make fanny pack life jackets,” Redford noted. “It just sits in a pack, and all you have to do is pull it out and put it over your head.”

Smart Kayaking in Great Falls

In Great Falls, paddlers are advised to remain between the two city bridges when kayaking on the Missouri River, unless they’re well-prepared and experienced.

“Trying to go against the current can be very difficult,” JR warned. “You need to make sure you're in decent shape or plan your route accordingly.”With proper planning and by following a few simple guidelines, Montanans can enjoy a safe and legal summer on the water.