Storms bring tornado, large hail, and flooding across Montana

A confirmed tornado touched down about 20 miles north of Roundup in Musselshell County during a wild weekend of severe weather across Montana. The tornado did not cause any reported injuries or damage.

Severe storms bring tornado, massive hail and flooding

The same storm system produced massive hail in several areas, with some stones measuring up to 3.5 inches in diameter in Petroleum County near Winnett.

Several vehicles were reportedly totaled due to hailstorm damage.

Lewistown also experienced significant hail, with stones measuring more than 2 inches in diameter.

The severe weather created a path of destruction in the Miles City area, where flash flooding caused at least one vehicle to become submerged in standing water beneath an underpass.

Residents across the region are still cleaning up the aftermath of the weekend's extreme weather events.