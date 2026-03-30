Police in Missoula are asking residents to avoid the area near Camelot Court due to a potentially dangerous situation.

Missoula Police Public Information Officer Whitney Bennnett says that the SWAT team is responding after a man barricaded himself inside one of the apartments on Monday afternoon.

Emily Brown is at the scene:

SWAT responds after domestic incident results in barricade in Missoula

They’re asking people to avoid Camelot Court, Spartan Drive, and Pattee Creek Drive.

SWAT team members have surrounded the apartment complex and are giving verbal commands for the man to come out.

She said police responded just after 3 P.M. for a call about a domestic disturbance.

We will update you when we get more information.