Teacher and student sustain stab wounds during altercation at Billings school

A large number of Billings police vehicles responded to Billings Senior High School Tuesday night following a report of a stabbing involving a teacher and a student.

The stabbing happened on the third floor of the building following an altercation between the teacher and female student, according to Billings Police Chief Rich St. John.

The teacher sustained a "non-life-threatening" stab wound, according to St. John. Police at the scene said the student was also stabbed.

The severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The teacher and student were both taken to the hospital for treatment, he said.

About eight vehicles are in front of the school as of around 5:20 p.m., with several streets blocked off in and around the school.

The school was temporarily on lockdown, and students are in the gym.

Two events, a concert and a wresting match, were taking place at the gym, bringing a large number of people to the area.

Classes and event at the school have been canceled Wednesday, according to school district officials.