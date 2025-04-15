Teens detained after a gun was found at a Missoula high school

Two teenagers were detained on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, after a student at Sentinel High School reported seeing another student with a gun on school grounds.

The Missoula Police Department says a student told Sentinel's school resource officer at around 9 a.m. that they saw another student with a gun.

The SRO requested assistance from police while the school was placed into lockdown.

Two boys were then detained and a firearm was recovered.

The Missoula Police Department is coordinating with Missoula County Public Schools for the investigation.

There is no known threat to the public or other students at this time. The lockdown at Sentinel has been lifted.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.