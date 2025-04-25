For the past few years, the Sun River Watershed Group and Montana Fish, Wildlif,e and Parks (FWP) have hosted a community cleanup at Freezout Lake.

This Weekend: Cleanup event at Freezout Lake

Volunteers from all over the area will gather at Freezout Lake for the fourth annual cleanup and will spend the morning picking up trash and spent ammunition that has been left behind.

This year’s cleanup event will take place on Saturday, April 26, starting at 9am.

The goal is for this area to remain a quality habitat for wildlife, as well as accessible for the community to enjoy recreationally.

“We started as a pickup for spent ammunition, and then we found out, you know, there's a lot of trash and other stuff. The parks actually getting cleaner and cleaner all the time, but there's still a lot of spent ammo. So, if people aren't picking up after themselves, we're going to go out and pick up after them,” said Tracy Wendt, director of the Sun River Watershed Group.

FWP will be providing buckets, bags and work gloves for volunteers.

FWP wildlife biologist, Brent Lonner, said in a press release “with more public use comes more effort to clean and maintain these important areas. Through efforts like this, we can continue to keep these areas as high-quality habitat for wildlife as well as publicly accessible for recreational opportunities.”

More information on the Freezout Lake cleanup event, as well as other upcoming events, can be found on the Sun River Watershed Group’s website and Facebook page.