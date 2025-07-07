Three people rescued after falling into gorge at Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — Three people were rescued after falling into a gorge at Glacier National Park.

The Whitefish Fire Department said in a news release that it responded by mutual aid request for the report of three people who fell into the gorge on Avalanche Lake Trail.

Several agencies worked together to rescue the three people and taken them to a hospital.

Two of the people were taken by ground ambulance, and one patient was transported by an ALERT helicopter.

There is no word on any injuries the three people sustained.

No other information has been released.