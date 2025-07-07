Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Three people rescued after falling into gorge at Glacier National Park

Three people rescued after falling into gorge at Glacier National Park
Whitefish Professional Firefighters Local 3995
Three people rescued after falling into gorge at Glacier National Park
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — Three people were rescued after falling into a gorge at Glacier National Park.

The Whitefish Fire Department said in a news release that it responded by mutual aid request for the report of three people who fell into the gorge on Avalanche Lake Trail.

Several agencies worked together to rescue the three people and taken them to a hospital.

TRENDING
Jim Loud Thunder Gopher honored with highway dedication Fireworks 'likely' cause of deadly Great Falls fire GFPD increases downtown patrols Celebration of Life for Robert Everett Nebel

Two of the people were taken by ground ambulance, and one patient was transported by an ALERT helicopter.

There is no word on any injuries the three people sustained.

No other information has been released.

Avalanche Lake

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App