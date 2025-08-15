Trending News (Friday, August 15, 2025)

Warm weekend with isolated PM thunderstorms- Friday, August 15

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunny and warmer. High temperatures in the 80s. A bit breezy for the Rocky Mountain Front and eastern Montana, where gusts could reach 30 mph.

TRENDING TODAY:

New housing sub-division proposed in Cascade County. Click here.

GFPS names new HR director ahead of August hiring fair. Click here.

Montana homeowners can apply for property tax rebate starting August 15. Click here.

Combine fire scorches field near Great Falls. Click here.

Beaverhead County Sheriff injured during high-speed chase with 'impaired' driver. Click here.

COMING UP:

TOUCH A TRUCK

The fifth annual Touch-a-Truck on Saturday, August 16, will be our best event yet. It will be from 9am to 1pm along Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. Join the Junior League of Great Falls as we bring together dozens of businesses and individuals who build, serve, and protect our community so your kids can get up close to their favorite vehicles and machinery while partaking in fun activities. This is a FREE event for families to enjoy. Click here for more information.

COMMUNITY SWIM

There will be a free Community Swim for Native children and families on Saturday, August 16, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Electric City Water Park. Ages 8-16 must be chaperoned. For more information, call 406-315-3413.

CORNHOLE TOURNEY & BBQ

Dynamic Recovery will be hosting a Cornhole Tournament and BBQ for the community at the Heritage Park area of Giant Springs. August 16th, 2025, from 11:30am-3:00pm. This is a family friendly event, and all are welcome. There will be raffle prizes, cornhole games, and fun to be had by all! We hope to see everyone out there! For more information, call 406-315-2028. Take River Drive North to Giant Springs Road; turn on to Giant Springs Road; go 1.2 miles, turn right, look for the signs for the cornhole tournament.

GRIEF SHARE

A GriefShare grief support group for people grieving the death of a loved one is starting soon. Please join us August 18 at 10:00 AM or 7:00 PM at 908 47th Street South in Great Falls. For more information, contact Diana Greytak 406-399-5744or visit griefshare.org.