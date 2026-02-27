Trending News (Friday, February 27, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Partly to mostly cloudy skies on the Hi-Line, mostly sunny to partly cloudy south of the Hi-Line. Areas of light snow on the Hi-Line and in eastern Montana. Gusty west-southwest winds shifting to the northwest sustained at 10-25 mph gusting over 40 mph.

TRENDING TODAY:

Fire burns 120 acres in Chouteau County. Click here.

Another small earthquake north of Great Falls. Click here.

Montana FWP transitions to digital for fishing and hunting licenses. Click here.

Man sentenced for assaulting Lewis & Clark County Sheriff. Click here.

Bridger Pipeline Expansion proposal emerges years after Keystone XL cancellation in Montana. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.