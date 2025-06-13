Trending News (Friday, June 13, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 risk for severe weather in central Montana - the highest risk of severe weather so far this year in our area. Storms are expected to develop early to mid-afternoon over central Montana, then move east across the plains throughout the afternoon and evening.

TRENDING TODAY



The search for Kenneth Barker of Shelby continues; he left his residence on Friday afternoon (June 6, 2025) for an unknown destination and is not properly equipped to travel. His wife Lisa is distraught: "My best friend...I just want him found because at this point, I'm scared for the worst for him.” Watch:

Search continues for missing Toole County man

BELT RODEO

Join in the fun on Father’s Day weekend. Belt Rodeo Arena located at Belt City Park. Saturday June 14, 2025 6:00pm / Sunday June 15, 2025 2:00pm. Click here for more information.

PARKING LOT PARTY

Savage Motorsports will host a "parking lot party" on Saturday, June 14, from noon until 3pm at 4910 10th Avenue South in Great Falls. Join us for Bootletter BBQ and fill our parking lot with your CF moto machines (bikes, ATVs, SXS). For more information, call 406-761-3151, or click here.

FLAG DAY

The annual Flag Day ceremony will be on Saturday, June 14 at 9am at Overlook Park in Great Falls ( 201 13th Avenue South). All are welcome to this free event.

DIABETES AWARENESS WALK

The Cascade Lions Club will host a Diabetes Awareness Walk on Saturday, June 14, starting at 10am at Wedsworth Hall. Barbecue to follow for the participants. The route will be around the town of Cascade starting and ending at Wedsworth Hall. Look out for markers and posters with facts about diabetes along the route! Donations will be accepted to support the Diabetes Youth Camp. For more information, click here.