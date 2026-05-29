Trending News (Friday, May 29, 2026)

Today is Shiksha's last day! Erik will still be forecasting for you all of next week, before his last day next Friday. We will miss our dynamic duo! It's been great having both of them on the show.

MTN News

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: PM scattered showers and thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and lightning the main threats. Daytime highs in the 80s in central Montana and 90s in eastern Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Malmstrom breaks ground for Sentinel Program and on-base construction. Click here.

Car crashes into Great Falls restaurant. Click here.

Pluto’s Crawfish opens in Great Falls. Click here.

Veterinary clinics coming to Blackfeet Nation to expand access to animal care. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.